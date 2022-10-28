Lions’ D’Andre Swift Is Expected to Play Versus Dolphins, per Report

Lions star running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Swift initially suffered a shoulder sprain during their Week 3 game against the Vikings.

Swift is one of the best players on Detroit’s roster, and the team will be happy to get him back. In Swift’s absence, the Lions went 0-3 and scored six total points in the last two games.

Swift was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Georgia and was entering 2022 as the team’s clear starter for the first time. In three starts so far this season, Swift has rushed for 231 yards and one touchdown while also catching eight passes for 77 yards and another touchdown.

While Swift was sidelined, Jamaal Williams took the starter’s share of carries. In three games without Swift, he rushed for two touchdowns and tallied 243 yards on the ground.

The Lions’ first game with Swift likely being back is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they play host to the Dolphins.

