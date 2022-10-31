After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis swiftly nipped any talk of a coaching change in the bud.

“Josh McDaniels is our coach and will be for years to come,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore.

Davis’s comments come just a day after the Raiders’ worst loss of the season, when they were shut out by the Saints, 24–0. McDaniels, a longtime Patriots assistant, is in the midst of his second stint as a head coach. The 46-year-old served as head coach of the Broncos in 2008 and ’09 but didn’t finish his second year there, getting fired in December 2009. He finished his stint in Denver with an 11–17 record.

McDaniels and the Raiders will look to rebound against the 2–6 Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

