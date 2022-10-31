Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday.

Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.

Let’s just say Sapp was not pleased with the current Tampa Bay captain’s performance.

“I want you all to watch this one,” Sapp began. “Or better yet, I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45. I want you to watch the captain. How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I’d ask for your ‘C’ off your chest. … Are you kidding me right now? What is that?”

The play Sapp reviewed occurred in the third quarter with the game was tied, 10–10. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted a short pass to Demarcus Robinson on third-and-9, and Robinson was able to slice his way through the Buccaneers defense for a first down. The Ravens scored a touchdown two plays later.

During this pivotal play, Sapp notes that White was far from the action and didn’t appear to be running hard.

Following the game, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was asked about White’s possible “loafing” incident. The coach made it sound as if White might have been “gassed,” per Tampa Bay Times.