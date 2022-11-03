Jets quarterback Joe Flacco started the season as the starter while Zach Wilson was injured but before past Sunday’s game he was demoted to third-string. He was made inactive for the game against the Patriots and Mike White was placed above him on the depth chart.

Ahead of the Week 9 game against the Bills, Flacco shared his reaction to the demotion.

“Of course I was surprised and I’m disappointed about it,” he told reporters Wednesday. “But at the same time, got to keep it about the team and try not to be a selfish guy and make my situation any more unique than anybody else’s situation in the locker room.”

Flacco added that when he first heard the news, he told himself, “Decisions like this are made every day in the locker room about other positions.” Flacco’s surprise appears well warranted. Despite not playing particularly well in his starts this season, he has done nothing to earn the demotion but it could be about coach Robert Saleh looking to give White an opportunity.

In his three starts to start the season, Flacco threw for 901 yards and tallied five touchdowns and three interceptions. White has not seen any action this year, but he played in four games in 2021—starting in three of them—and threw for 953 yards and five interceptions but also had eight picks. If, for some reason, Wilson is unable to play, perhaps White will prove he’s worthy of the backup role.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country.