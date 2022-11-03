Michael Thomas Expected to Be Out for Season, Saints’ Allen Says

Coming off their most impressive victory of the season, the Saints will have to proceed toward the second half of their schedule without one of their big-name offensive playmakers.

Wide receiver undefined will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated second toe, Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday. Thomas will undergo surgery and be placed on the injured reserve.

Thomas, who missed all of the 2021 season and played in only seven games in ’20, recorded 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games this year. He hasn’t played since the team’s Week 3 loss to Carolina.

Thomas has spent his entire career with the Saints after being drafted in the second round in 2016. He immediately became one of the league’s most productive wideouts, averaging 1,378 receiving yards per year through his first four seasons. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in ’19 after leading the league with 149 receptions and 1,725 yards.

The Saints will face the Ravens at home on Monday to cap Week 9.

