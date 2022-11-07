Aaron Rodgers Asked If He Regrets Not Retiring Before 2022 Season

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers continue to plummet after a brutal 15-9 loss to the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. During the game, Rodgers could be seen visibly frustrated on the field and sideline. After the game, a reporter asked the quarterback if he regretted not retiring during the offseason and said he looked “miserable” at times.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers said. “Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back, it was all in and I don’t make decisions on hindsight 20/20, you know, regrets about big decisions like that. So, I was all in.”

Green Bay sits at 3–6 after the loss to Detroit. Rodgers threw three interceptions for the first time since 2017 and it came against a struggling Lions team that entered Sunday’s game with a 1–6 record. Detroit went into the contest ranked last in the league in points and yards allowed per game.

Rodgers mulled retirement during the offseason before eventually deciding to return. Not long after that, the Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, and now the team finds itself nearly devoid of playmakers in the passing game. Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, has thrown for 2,091 yards and 14 touchdowns through the first nine games of the season. He also has been intercepted seven times.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.