Tony Dungy Disagrees With Colts’ Firing Frank Reich, QB Situation

The Colts‘ decision to fire coach Frank Reich, then name Jeff Saturday as the interim replacement shocked many throughout the NFL.

NBC analyst Tony Dungy was one of the many who were surprised by the decision. The former Super Bowl-winning Colts coach explained that owner Jim Irsay never reached out to him for advice, but Dungy did reveal what he would have said if Irsay had asked for his input.

“I think he had his mind made up, what he was going to do,” Dungy said Tuesday on the Dan Patrick Show. “As a fan and a former Colt, I would’ve said ‘Hey Jim, you’ve got as many wins as the Rams, the Super Bowl defending champs have. There’s no super teams there. Get this going. Stay with Frank. Let’s see if we can win a few games and get back into the race.’”

Additionally, Dungy doesn’t think the Colts (3-5-1) are handling their quarterback situation properly. The Hall of Famer understands why the team benched Matt Ryan, but he thinks it should’ve turned to Nick Foles instead of Sam Ehlinger.

“I love Nick Foles, and I think, in this situation, [he’s] a guy who can get rid of the ball quick, who knows the NFL landscape, who has done this in the past, led teams on second-half marches,” Dungy said. “I’m not sure why he’s not playing.”

Foles, of course, led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title after taking over for an injured Carson Wentz late in the 2017 season. Instead of turning to the veteran, though, the Colts went with Ehlinger as starter the past two weeks.

