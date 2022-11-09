Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments

During a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was discussing why Geno Smith has been so good this season, and Carroll said the wristband Smith uses plays a big role. The wristband contains a list of plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play to Smith and for Smith to call the appropriate play to the rest of the offense.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Carroll didn’t specifically name former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson as being resistant to using the wristband, but he didn’t have to, because Wilson was the team’s starting quarterback from 2012-21. During Wednesday’s media availability for the Broncos, Wilson was asked about Carroll’s comments.

“I don’t know exactly what he said,” Wilson said. “But, you know, won a lot of games without one on the wrist. I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you wore a wristband or not.”

Wilson added that he has worn a wristband on several occasions, depending on the game plan throughout his career. As for his winning argument, he’s not wrong. In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson went 104–53–1 as a starter and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, visit All Seahawks.