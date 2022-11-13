When in doubt, throw it up to Justin Jefferson.

That’s the approach that Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense took on Sunday against the Bills, and to great effect. The star wide receiver was already having a standout game before Minnesota’s final offensive possession. Then, he pulled off one of the best catches you’ll ever see.

Facing a fourth-and-18 with under two minutes to play, Cousins heaved the ball up to Jefferson in heavy traffic. Bills defensive back Cam Lewis appeared well in position to make the interception—but Jefferson had other ideas.

That incredible grab set off perhaps the most chaotic sequences of the season. After advancing the ball inside the 10-yard line, Cousins found Jefferson again for what was initially ruled as a go-ahead touchdown. Officials overturned the call, saying that Jefferson was down at the 1-yard line.

After an offsides penalty moved the ball even closer, Cousins attempted a quarterback sneak but was stuffed, giving the ball back to the Bills. On the ensuing play, however, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap, and the Vikings recovered in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

But Allen and the Bills were not done yet, with the offense getting into field goal range in four plays and 39 seconds. Tyler Bass hit the 29-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

In OT, the Vikings got the first possession and advanced to the 5-yard line but were held to a field goal. Allen drove the Bills to the 20-yard line with under two minutes to play, but was picked off in the end zone by Patrick Peterson to seal the win for Minnesota.

Jefferson finished the game with a career-high 193 yards on 10 catches and a score. All that mayhem might push Jefferson’s acrobatic snag out of the spotlight, but the play won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

