Minnesota Vikings Secure Signature Win, Defeat Buffalo Bills
Sunday’s BillsVikings game was one for the history books.

The last minute of the game was pure chaos, first starting with a controversial call on a possible Vikings touchdown. As quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to sneak the ball in for the touchdown from the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal, the ruling on the field was that it wasn’t a touchdown.

After review, the call stood, and the Bills received the ball on their 1-yard line after the turnover on downs.

But that didn’t stop the Vikings from scoring. The Minnesota defense then forced a fumble and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown with 48 seconds left. The ruling on the field stood after review.

The unlikely touchdown gave the Vikings the lead at 30–27.

Josh Allen then led Buffalo on a 69-yard drive to set up a field goal with five seconds left. The kick was good, sending the game into overtime at 30-30.

The Vikings won the coin toss, then scored a field goal on their possession. Minnesota won the game 33–30 after Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen’s pass near the end zone.

