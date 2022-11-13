Bills Make Brutal Mistake Trying to Seal Win vs. Vikings (Video)
Sunday’s Bills–Vikings game was one for the history books.
The last minute of the game was pure chaos, first starting with a controversial call on a possible Vikings touchdown. As quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to sneak the ball in for the touchdown from the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal, the ruling on the field was that it wasn’t a touchdown.
After review, the call stood, and the Bills received the ball on their 1-yard line after the turnover on downs.
But that didn’t stop the Vikings from scoring. The Minnesota defense then forced a fumble and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown with 48 seconds left. The ruling on the field stood after review.
The unlikely touchdown gave the Vikings the lead at 30–27.
Josh Allen then led Buffalo on a 69-yard drive to set up a field goal with five seconds left. The kick was good, sending the game into overtime at 30-30.
The Vikings won the coin toss, then scored a field goal on their possession. Minnesota won the game 33–30 after Patrick Peterson intercepted Allen’s pass near the end zone.
