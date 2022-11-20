Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Record for Kick Return TDs

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson etched his name into the NFL’s record books on Sunday with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown, the most in the league’s history.

Patterson entered Sunday’s game against the Bears with eight kickoff return scores, tied with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the record. Late in the second quarter, the 10-year veteran changed that with a sensational dash up the field.

Receiving the ball three yards deep in his own end zone, Patterson found a seam up the middle. He split a pair of Bears defenders not once, but twice, eventually accelerating past Chicago kicker Cairo Santos to take the return to the house.

Though Patterson may find himself as the all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns, he’s still well off the pace of the league’s record for combined return scores. That mark still belongs to Bears great Devin Hester, who returned a total of 20 kickoffs and punts for touchdowns during his time in the NFL.

Still, Patterson has long been one of the game’s most impactful players on special teams, already boasting a share of the NFL record for the longest play in league history (109 yards). He’s earned four first-team All-Pro honors and made three All-Pro second teams, in addition to making the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team for his return prowess.

