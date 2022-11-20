17 punts took place in Sunday’s AFC East slugfest between the Patriots and the Jets, but it took just one for New England to seal the victory in Foxboro.

In a game marred by offensive ineptitude and highlighted by stout defenses, the Patriots downed the Jets in dramatic fashion on a punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones in the closing seconds of the contest. The stunning play marked the first time this season that a punt has been returned for a touchdown, and more importantly, gave New England a 10–3 win.

In a return reminiscent of DeSean Jackson’s infamous “Miracle at the New Meadowlands,” Jones fielded the punt inside his own 20-yard line. He cut over to the right sideline and found some space to maneuver before dodging past the Jets punter.

Jones then won the footrace to the end zone, sending Gillette Stadium into a fit of pandemonium.

Jones scored with just a few seconds remaining, leaving the Jets both stunned and without time to answer. The final whistle sounded after the ensuing kickoff, sending the Patriots into a sideline celebration and leaving New York in genuine disbelief.

The result may have long-lasting implications on the AFC East standings as New England improved to 6–4 with the win, now in a tie with the Jets (6–4) for third in the division.

