The Titans plan to stick with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, at least for the time being, following his arrest after last Thursday’s game, coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Vrabel explained that Downing, who was charged with driving under the influence and speeding, would maintain his position moving forward. However, Vrabel made clear he and the organization are prepared to adapt to any subsequent decisions made by the league or during the course of the legal process.

“We’ll continue forward with how things work with Downing as our offensive coordinator,” Vrabel said. “Now those things could change. I want to make sure that everybody understands that.

“At any point in time we might hear from the league or you, know, the legal process … but as of right now that’s where we’re at. Status quo.”

Downing was arrested in Williamson County in Tennessee after the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday night, as first reported by Terry McCormick of Titan Insider and later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Downing was processed at just past 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning, and he posted bond two hours later.

The 42-year-old Downing is in his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, after spending almost his entire career as an assistant in the NFL. Since 2017 he has coached for seven different teams, primarily as offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

The Titans (7–3) will return to action Sunday in Nashville against the Bengals.

More NFL Coverage:

All Titans: At Long Last, A Fourth-Quarter TD

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans.