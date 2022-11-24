Jets Players Have Had Zach Wilson Concerns Since the Spring, per Report

While the news came out on Wednesday that the Jets would be benching quarterback Zach Wilson this weekend vs. the Bears may have surprised some, concern had apparently been brewing within the organization for some time.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, various Jets players have been concerned about Wilson’s fundamentals since the spring. They aren’t sure if the quarterback suffered from a case of the “yips” or whether it was his mentality affecting his play.

Rapaport said on “NFL Total Access” on Wednesday that players were concerned with him not making "simple, really fundamental throws” and that the hope was that things would be improved over the summer.

Rapoport noted that the team is hopeful that this break from the field will allow Wilson to “take a deep breath” and reset his mentality for when he returns to the field.

Coach Robert Saleh noted on Wednesday that Wilson’s career in New York is “not over” and that he is still the future of the franchise.

Through his seven starts, Wilson has only completed 105 passes out of 189 attempts, and has totaled four touchdown passes and five interceptions. Despite this, the Jets have put out a 5–2 record in his starts.

