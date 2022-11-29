Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s game against the Packers that will keep him out indefinitely, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that the injury is non-surgical and that there is no timeline for a return for the NFL’s interception leader. The Eagles have not decided whether to place Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve but the injury is not expected to be season-ending.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, sustained the bizarre injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40–33 win over Green Bay. After colliding with Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson, the Eagles defensive back was doubled over in pain. He left on an injury cart and did not return.

Gardner-Johnson was replaced by undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship who intercepted Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s victory.

Since he was traded from the Saints to the Eagles in August, Gardner-Johnson has been one of the top playmakers on the Philadelphia defense that is No. 1 in the NFL with 23 takeaways. He leads the league in interceptions with six after making the transition from slot cornerback to safety.

Though he may be able to return later in the year, the Eagles will likely have to operate with Gardner-Johnson in the weeks to come. At 10–1, Philadelphia still boasts the best record in the league headed into matchup against Tennessee on Sunday.