Former Packers QB Says Aaron Rodgers Once Asked Him Whether He Believes in 9/11

During a recent interview, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Aaron Rodgers once asked him whether he “believes in 9/11,” referring to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, during his first quarterbacks meeting with the team in ’18.

“The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’s mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?’” he said on The Breneman Show podcast. “‘What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?’”

To which Kizer said that Rodgers simply responded with, “Should read up on that.” Kizer said Rodgers wanted him to do research on some of the conspiracy theories around the event.

He added that the two bonded over thought-provoking conversations that ensued after he did research. Kizer never explicitly said he does not believe that the terrorist attacks occurred. Then Kizer was asked whether he had “any other conspiracy theories.”

“Inner Earth, moon landing, reptile people,” he said. “Y’all are laughing. Go do your research, I’m telling you. Go do your research.”

Kizer was last signed by the Titans but has remained unsigned since being released in November 2021.

