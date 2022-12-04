NFLPA Letter Claims Roger Goodell ‘Preordained’ Deshaun Watson’s Discipline

Deshaun Watson is set to take the field for the first time in the regular season for the Browns after serving his 11-game suspension, but new details have come to light about the NFL and NFLPA’s settlement talks concerning his punishment, including that his discipline was allegedly “preordained” by commissioner Roger Goodell.

The quarterback faced more than two dozen lawsuits graphically describing sexual assault and harassment over the last year-plus, and after settling a majority of the complaints, there are just two active cases remaining, one of which was filed a few months after the settlement agreement for his punishment was reached. Sports Illustrated obtained a threatening letter sent on behalf of the players association to the NFL’s appeals officer, Peter Harvey, days after independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson reached an initial disciplinary decision.

The former judge found that Watson engaged in conduct that created “a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person, and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL.” But, Robinson decided his behavior “does not fall into the category of violent conduct,” and the NFL appealed. Goodell appointed Harvey to reach a final verdict. However, the two sides reached an agreement before Harvey made his decision.

While the letter touched on a variety of topics, including Ben Roethlisberger’s 2010 suspension, one portion alleged Goodell and the league decided on Watson’s discipline prior to Robinson’s ruling, stating that the commissioner “told an NFL owner that he would feel compelled to increase Watson’s discipline on appeal if Judge Robinson suspended him for 8 or fewer games.” Robinson ultimately suspended Watson for six games.

It’s not known who the owner is or how the players association discovered this alleged information. The NFLPA, per the letter, wanted to question Harvey’s impartiality, saying it “reserve[d] the right to seek your recusal on evident partiality grounds.”

Watson ultimately faced an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine as well as required “evaluation and treatment.” Although he did speak to the media on Thursday, the quarterback sidestepped non-football questions. He was asked why he agreed to the settlement, to which he replied, “I was just trying whatever I could do to play football in 2022. Most of the settlement stuff with the NFL was mostly my agency and legal team. I had no control. My main focus was doing everything I needed to do to play this year.”

It has been 700 days since Watson last played in a regular-season game. The Browns play at Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.