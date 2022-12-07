With the NFL postseason almost a month away, Super Bowl LVII chatter has begun as Lombardi Trophy hopefuls begin separating themselves from the pack in the regular season’s final stretch.

Super Bowl LVI, won by the Rams in a thriller against the Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022, took place in sunny Southern California at SoFi Stadium. The 2023 edition will take place in Glendale, Ariz. at the Cardinals’ home arena, State Farm Stadium. Check out the details below for date, time and location of Super Bowl LVII.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.



All that is left is filling in the AFC and NFC slots for the teams who will face off in the 2023 championship game.