Texans coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday that the team is going back to Davis Mills after starting Kyle Allen for the past two games. Mills will start against the Cowboys on Sunday.

“We don’t give out lifetime jobs,” Smith said. “It’s about performance each week. And [I] feel like the performance last week warranted another start. And when Davis was the starter, I mean, sometimes you need a relief pitcher to come in. And that’s what it was.”

Mills was Houston’s starter for the first 10 games of the season, when he threw for 2,144 yards and 11 touchdowns while also throwing 11 interceptions. Texans made the change to Allen in Week 12 but things didn’t improve under center.

In the last two games, Allen has thrown for 416 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions. He also fumbled four times, losing one of them.

Mills and the Texans (1-10-1) will have their hands full on the road when they travel to face the Cowboys (9–3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.