Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent visits with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys are over, but there is still no timetable for when he might sign with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Beckham is at home while the teams are in a “holding pattern” waiting for him to make a decision.

Beckham doesn’t seem to be in a rush to make a decision, partially because he doesn’t seem ready to contribute right away. According to Rapoport, it probably will be at least another month before Beckham can play for his new team.

That would put Beckham in line to return for a playoff game. The wide receiver said earlier this week that he doesn’t see the point in playing during the regular season.

“I’d rather play when the pressure is on; I’d rather play when the lights are on,” he said.

Additionally, Beckham seems unsure of the type of deal he will sign. Rapoport reports the veteran initially wanted a multi-year deal with his new team, but is now “weighing various scenarios,” including possibly waiting until next offseason to sign.

If he does choose to hold off signing until the offseason, he could get more teams involved and possibly more money as he’d be further removed from the knee injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He also could just sign for the rest of this year, but it is unclear whether any team would give him that short of a deal this late into the season.