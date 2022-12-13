How is that possible? The Cowboys’ star guard on his secrets and the NFL’s most mind-blowing stat.

A certain statistic circumnavigated the football world late this summer, soaring above the usual wave of colorless preseason content. It first took flight on social media—raising eyebrows, halting scrolling thumbs, all those early signs of something going gobsmacking viral. And before long it barged into real life, too, popping up one day in conversation at its point of origin inside the Cowboys’ offensive line room.

“My first reaction was like, Damn,” center Tyler Biadasz says.

“Just incredible,” tackle Terence Steele says.

“Oh, yeah, I’ve become very familiar with it through the Twitterverse, through the building,” tackle Tyler Smith says. “It’s pretty absurd.”

The stat is simple enough, requiring no knowledge of QBR, PFF or any such acronymic mode of analysis. Yet, like a picture, it’s worth a thousand words about its subject (or, in this article’s case, exactly 2,927). In its original form, as Cowboys right guard Zack Martin prepared for his ninth NFL year, it went like this:

Martin has reached more Pro Bowls (seven) than he has received career holding penalties (six).

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

From sports bars to message boards, it’s a well-worn cliché that holding could be called on every NFL snap. And while this isn’t actually true—at least not according to the letter of the law—even the most reputable blockers occasionally find themselves busted for an illicit clutch, grab, rip, tug or hug, and then forced to endure the public-shaming ritual of having their number announced over the entire stadium loudspeakers while a close-up shot of their guilty face flashes on television.

Last year alone, 26 offensive linemen finished with at least four accepted holds, among them Browns guard Wyatt Teller and Niners tackle Trent Williams, both universally recognized as being among the league’s elite. By contrast, entering ’22, Martin boasted just one holding penalty on his record—not counting another that was declined—since the start of the ‘17 season, a span of more than 5,300 offensive and special teams snaps including the playoffs. (During that time he also made four Pro Bowls, most recently last year alongside Teller and Williams).

So how is such a pristine rap sheet possible? Sitting down at the Cowboys’ facility after a recent practice, Martin confesses his secrets. “I’d be a liar if I told you I don’t hold,” he says. “But the biggest thing is understanding when I can and when I can’t.”

Growing up in Indianapolis, Martin, 32, initially saw himself pursuing the pass-rushing path of his father, Keith, a defensive tackle for the University of Kentucky from 1980 to ’83. But while teenage Zack lined up on both sides of the ball through high school, the only recruiting interest he drew from college programs was as a blocker. “Less by choice,” he says now. “I was better at D-line when I was younger. Then I got older, got a little bigger, [and] my athleticism didn’t quite [catch up].”

Even during his first two seasons as Notre Dame’s starting left tackle, Martin says, “I just looked at O-line as the position I played.” But that changed before his redshirt junior year, 2012, with the arrival of veteran positional coach Harry Hiestand, whose teachings instilled in Martin a new sense of appreciation for the collectiveness required of their craft. “He really harped on how the position as a whole is unique, because it’s the only one that has five guys on the field at all times,” he says. “That’s what’s so cool about playing offensive line: One guy is not going to make the play. It’s five guys together—doing the right thing, doing their job, communicating—that makes things go.”

Martin (70) and center Tyler Biadasz communicate before the snap. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Of course, as any lineman knows, one guy is plenty capable of making things stop … or worse. “I take pride in not being a guy that hurts the offense going backwards,” Martin says. And really, what is more shameful than an ill-timed hold that negates a big gain? “No one wants a false start, but it’s five yards,” Martin says. “On holds, not only are you going 10 yards back, but you got to subtract that play that you just did. A lot of times it’s a drive-killer.”

Beyond the team-first mentality required to maintain a hold-free existence, Martin starts with his individual fundamentals. “You want to have your hands inside; that’s step one,” he says. “If you’re controlling the [opponent’s] breastplate, up underneath their pads, a lot of times you’re not gonna get called.”

Step two involves what the 6'4", 315-pound Martin describes as “driving my backside knee,” a blocking style that he and his Cowboys teammates “work [on] a ton,” he says. “If you stop your feet and you’re just trying to muscle the guy, that’s when he gets extended and starts throwing you, and the holds come in. But if your feet are constantly moving, he’s trying to fight off your pressure, too, so he can’t just worry about where the ball is.” This is especially critical for an average-sized guard like Martin. “My game is not, let me wrestle this 320-pound defensive tackle,” he says. “I just can’t do it. I’ve always been a get-fit, run-your-feet kind of guy.”

A naturally strong core and sense of balance also deserves credit for how smoothly Martin is able to regain his leverage if it slips, pinballing back into his blocking assignment with the power of a wrecking ball. “That’s an attribute of an offensive lineman that’s hard to teach,” Martin says. “You can get in wacky body positions, and then all of a sudden snap back.” More than all of this, though, the physical trait that stands out to others is his ability to replicate these elements on a snap-by-snap basis.

“Zack Martin is a technical marvel,” raves Paul Alexander, a longtime NFL offensive line coach who spent part of the 2018 NFL season on Jason Garrett’s staff in Dallas. “I used to do a thing, at the beginning of each day [during the preseason, where] I’d say, ‘O.K., who threw a no-hitter yesterday?’ Basically, who blocked his guy every single play? And every day, I stood up there and said, ‘Welp, we had another no-hitter, and it was Zack Martin.’ He went the entire training camp and didn’t miss a block.”

Now a private offensive line consultant who finds himself showing clients “a lot of Zack Martin film,” Alexander thinks about the handwork and footwork fueling Martin’s near-flawless play, but he highlights a different part of the body. “His head never gets in front of his toes, never goes back on his heels, never on the left or right shoulder,” Alexander says. “It’s perfectly centered over their center of gravity, all the time. I think the reason why he doesn’t get many holding penalties is because he has tremendous head discipline.”

Of course, avoiding holds goes far beyond a lineman keeping a steady head. It’s also about the information he processes inside it.

After three-plus decades of teaching centers, guards and tackles for college and NFL teams, notably with the Bengals from 1994 to 2017, Alexander has gathered plenty of pearls of wisdom for his protégés about how to stay off the penalty sheet, specifically in the holding column. For example, he offers, “One of the first things I tell them is, ‘We’re human beings. We’re not goats.’”

While some might bleat that this adage sounds obvious, its deeper meaning speaks to a major obstacle facing Martin and his ilk. As Alexander explains, evolution has gifted creatures of the capra genus with massive fields of vision (320 to 340 degrees), perfect for tracking potential predators. “They can see almost completely behind them,” Alexander says. “It’s amazing.” The specimen known as NFL offensive linemen, on the other hand, possess a much smaller range of peripheral vision (180 degrees, at best), and thus have no way of seeing the action unfolding in their blind spots, whether it’s a quarterback dropping back in the pocket or a ballcarrier cutting toward the line.

In less animalistic terms, Martin says, “You have to know what’s happening behind you as much as what’s happening in front.” An avid film eater, he digs in each week by breaking down the general style of his next opponent. “Basically, D-linemen are either penetrators or readers,” he says. “Penetrators are trying to get up the field—they’re gonna take the gap they’re responsible for and set an edge. Readers are two-gappers who move based on how you move. Doesn’t matter if I step to the right, they’re gonna mirror me down the line.” Then he pores over the habits of the individual pass-rushers he is about to face. “I’ll go to their third downs and say, O.K., if it’s the fourth quarter, this guy’s gotta win. What’s his go-to move? What’s the move that shows up the most when it’s, you know, nut-cutting time?”