Jonathan Taylor Out After Early Ankle Injury vs. Vikings

The Colts are up big on the Vikings early, but will have to close out the game without star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor suffered an ankle injury early on in Saturday’s game in Minnesota, and the team announced that he will not return.

He exited the game after just one touch: a 13-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan. In his absence, Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will carry the load for the Colts. Jackson has a one-yard touchdown reception on the game so far, along with five carries for 19 yards.

The Colts (4-8-1) lead the Vikings (10–3) 20–0 early in the second quarter.