Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos

Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting injured on a designed run on third-and-one. Arizona subsequently ruled McCoy, who appeared to be in a lot of pain following the play, out with a concussion.

Prior to exiting, McCoy completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 78 yards and an interception and added two carries for two yards. Third-string QB Trace McSorley stepped in to take McCoy’s place under center.

McCoy entered Week 15 as the Cards’ QB1 after Murray sustained a torn ACL three plays into Arizona’s 27–13 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The 36-year-old also started for Murray in Weeks 10 and 11 when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.