Falcons’ Dean Pees Injured in Pregame Collision by Saints Player

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in a collision with a New Orleans player prior to Sunday’s game against the Saints, and he was carted off the field shortly afterward.

While the specifics of Pees’s injury are unknown at this time, the Falcons provided an update regarding the situation with a press release.

“He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing,” the statement read.

After the collision, Pees remained on the field for a few minutes to receive treatment before he was carted off. The Saints player involved in the accident has not been identified.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush will serve as defensive coordinator during Sunday’s game, the Falcons announced.

This is Pees’s second season as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons. He previously served as defensive coordinator for the Patriots, Ravens and Titans.