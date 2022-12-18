At last week’s winter meeting, the league’s general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. There appears to be momentum building among some teams toward pushing the deadline back.

Since 2012, when it was moved back from Week 6, the trade deadline has been on the Tuesday after Week 8. If a change were to be made now, it would need to be voted by team owners, with at least 24 of 32 owners in favor of the change.

It’s unclear where the competition committee stands on the matter. A potential concern with a later deadline is teams that are out of playoff contention could start to dump players to contenders, creating imbalance later in the year.

On trade deadline day alone this year, there were 10 trades involving 12 players—both by far the most on deadline day in the last 30 years, per NFL Network