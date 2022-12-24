Bills’ Josh Allen Underwhelmed by Third Straight AFC East Title

Josh Allen clearly has high expectations for the upcoming NFL postseason.

The fifth-year Bills quarterback is enjoying another fine season statistically, and Buffalo has captured the AFC East championship for the third consecutive season. It’s the first time Buffalo has won its division three times in a row since the Bills won four consecutive AFC East titles from 1988 to ’91.

By rallying from a four-point halftime deficit to post a 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday, the Bills (12-3) maintained their position as the AFC’s top seed.

But in a postgame interview with AJ Ross of CBS, Allen was clearly underwhelmed by a mere division title.

“We’ve been here before the last couple years,” Allen told Ross. “Getting a little tired of just these [commemorative locker room] hats, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Bills play at Cincinnati (11-4) on Monday Night Football in Week 17 as they continue to pursue the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But it appears fairly clear that Allen is focused on a much bigger accomplishment—trying to win the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.