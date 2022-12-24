Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Consecutive Completions Record Today

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.

Four quarterbacks hold a share of the current record of 25 consecutive completions. Ryan Tannehill (2015) and Marcus Mariota (’18) reached the milestone across two games, while Phillip Rivers (’18) and Nick Foles (’18) were both able to tie the record in just one game.

Mahomes was originally unaware that he would be within striking distance of the record, but said that he would happy to reach the mark in front of a home crowd, if possible.

“I did not know that at all, and that doesn’t sound like me,” Mahomes told ProFootballTalk after last week’s win, “so that’s probably a one-time thing and I’ll just cherish that one.”

Mahomes has been dominant throughout the 2022 season and currently leads the league in passing yards (4,496), touchdowns (35) and QBR (79.9). He’s also completed 67.4 percent of his passes through 14 weeks, which currently ranks as his career-high completion percentage.

Mahomes could be in line for a big day on Saturday in Kansas City. Seattle’s defense has yielded the fourth-most yards per game in the league this season (378.9) and ranks 28th in scoring defense (25.4 points per game) coming into the Week 16 contest.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and the Seahawks is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.