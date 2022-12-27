All NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Entering Week 17, there are many scenarios that result in teams securing division titles or playoff berths, and two teams can earn home field advantage if things go their way. Here are all the playoff-clinching scenarios for this weekend.
- Clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a Chiefs loss
- Clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss or tie OR a tie and a Ravens loss
- Clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Jets loss or tie OR a tie, a Jets loss and a Steelers loss or tie
- Clinch the NFC East with a win or tie OR a Cowboys loss or tie
- Clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win OR a tie and a Vikings loss or tie OR a Cowboys loss or tie, a Vikings loss and a 49ers loss or tie
- Clinch NFC South with a win
- Clinch a playoff spot with a win, a Seahawks loss and a Packers loss or tie
Giants can clinch a playoff spot with:
- A win
- A tie, a Seahawks loss or tie and a Commanders loss or tie
- A tie, a Seahawks loss or tie and a Lions loss or tie
- A tie, a Commanders loss or tie, a Lions loss or tie and a Packers loss or tie
- A Seahawks loss and a Commanders loss
- A Seahawks loss, a Lions loss and a Packers loss or tie
- A Commanders loss, a Lions loss and a Packers loss