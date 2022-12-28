The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents.

As is usual in recent history, the Chiefs are at the front of the AFC West, far above the remaining three teams in the division as the only team with 10+ wins heading into Week 17. They locked down the division title for the seventh straight time, tying the mid-1970s Rams for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

The Chargers are the only other team in the AFC West to secure a playoff spot. The Raiders have a 1% chance, according to FiveThirtyEight, and the Broncos are eliminated completely. Denver fired its head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a day after its Week 16 51–14 loss to the Rams. (He went 4–11 in his first season with the team.)

After the playoffs wrap up, can the remaining AFC West teams make offseason moves to try and close the gap between the Chiefs? Let’s take a look at each team’s projected salary cap space, along with which free agents are set to be available:

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

What to know: Behind Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster is the top receiver in Kansas City, so he will be one to watch for in the offseason. His time in the free agency market has been intriguing in the past—his options being more limited and less fruitful than expected—so the Chiefs will likely have some time and flexibility in decide whether to re-sign him.

2022 cap space status: $3,540,414

2023 cap space status: $23,863,694

2023 free agents: Orlando Brown, LT; JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR; Carlos Dunlap, DL; Derrick Nnadi, DL; Andrew Wylie, RT; Chad Henne, QB; Ronald Jones II, RB; Brandon Williams, DL; Blake Bell, TE; Michael Burton, FB; Mecole Hardman, WR; Deon Bush, S; Geron Christian, LT; Jerick McKinnon, RB; Juan Thornhill, S; Justin Watson, WR; Khalen Saunders, DL; Darius Harris, LB; Chris Lammons, CB; Jody Fortson, TE; Tommy Townsend, P; Tershawn Wharton, DL; Shane Buechele, QB; Prince Tega Wanogho, RT; Nick Allegretti, LG; Jordan Franks, TE

What to know: It’s been a hectic week in Denver after the Broncos fired Hackett, naming senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg interim coach in the meantime. Will they take the same approach with a roster upheaval in the offseason?

2022 cap space status: $9,189,230

2023 cap space status: $15,372,270

2023 free agents: Billy Turner, RT; Calvin Anderson, LT; Tom Compton, RT; Kareem Jackson, S; Mike Boone, RB; Dalton Risner, LG; Cameron Fleming, RT; Andrew Beck, TE; Eric Saubert, TE; DeShawn Williams, DL; Latavius Murray, RB; Alex Singleton, LB; Dre’Mont Jones, DL; Marlon Mack, WR; Eric Tomlinson, TE; Darius Phillips, CB; Brett Rypien, QB; Dakota Allen, LB; Essang Bassey, CB; P.J. Locke, S; Quinn Bailey, RT; Jonas Griffith, LB; Corliss Waitman, P; Jacob Bobenmoyer, LS

This season is the fifth time in seven years that the Broncos have averaged fewer than 20 points per game. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

What to know: The Chargers will be tight on cap space next year, with a deficit already projected for 2023. They’ll have decisions to make on cornerbacks Michael Davis and Bryce Callahan as J.C. Jackson comes back from injury. Los Angeles will also need to evaluate free agents at guard and tackle when Rashawn Slater returns from IR.

2022 cap space status: $3,732,146

2023 cap space status: $-9,460,543

2023 free agents: Kyle Van Noy, DL; Chase Daniel, QB; Bryce Callahan, CB; Will Clapp, C; Morgan Fox, DL; Nasir Adderley, S; DeAndre Carter, WR; Tyeler Davison, DL; Richard Rodgers, TE; Christian Covington, DL; Troy Reeder, LB; Sony Michel, RB; Jalen Guyton, WR; J.K. Scott, P; Trey Pipkins, LT; Donald Parham, TE; Storm Norton, RT; Joe Gaziano, DL; Derrek Tuszka, DL; Kemon Hall, CB; Forrest Merrill, DL; Breiden Fehoko, DL; Drue Tranquill, LB; Foster Sarell, LT; Michael Bandy, WR; Cameron Dicker, K; Easton Stick, QB; Taylor Bertolet, K

What to know: Josh Jacobs is the standout in the Raiders’ 2023 free agency class: He’s close to doubled his yardage from last year and (as the stats stand after Week 16) is the only player to score a rushing touchdown for Las Vegas this season. Raiders fans should hope to see him return.

2022 cap space status: $8,592,705

2023 cap space status: $34,434,577

2023 free agents: Clelin Ferrell, DL; Anthony Averett, CB; Brandon Parker, RT; Denzel Perryman, LB; Josh Jacobs, RB; Jerry Tillery, DL; Mack Hollins, WR; Rock Ya-Sin, CB; Jakob Johnson, FB; Duron Harmon, S; Jayon Brown, LB; Jermaine Eluemunor, RG; Ameer Abdullah, RB; Andrew Billings, DL; Hroniss Grasu, C; Keelan Cole, WR; Kyle Peko, DL; Tashawn Bower, DL; Matthias Farley, S; Sidney Jones, CB; Jordan Jenkins, DL; Micah Kiser, LB; Alex Bars, LG; Jackson Barton, LT; Curtis Bolton, LB; Jesper Horsted, TE; Netane Muti, RG; Roderic Teamer, S; Jarrett Stidham, QB; Foster Moreau, TE; Myron Tagovalioa-Amosa, DL; Dillon Stoner, WR; Vitaliy Gurman, RG