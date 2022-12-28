Ron Rivera Explains Decision to Make Carson Wentz Commanders QB1

Ron Rivera’s reason for why the Commanders decided to tab Carson Wentz to start in their Week 17 matchup against the Browns was simple.

"We're looking for a little bit of a spark, something different,” the coach said Wednesday, later adding that Taylor Heinicke will be backup QB if he is healthy. The quarterback was “beat up a little bit” heading into Wednesday, Rivera said. Heinicke said during interviews that his body is “hurting a little bit, and it's nice to get a couple of days off.” He commented that he was surprised by the quarterback switch.

“I felt like we were on a roll there for a little bit, put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs,” he said. “You know, this is what they feel like gives them the best chance to get to the playoffs so you gotta roll with it. And again, I’ll try to be the best backup I can be.”

Wentz has not started for Washington since Week 6 when the team beat Chicago, which is when he suffered a broken finger. Rivera revealed Wednesday that the 29-year-old looked comfortable with the offense and said he “got a little bit of a reset” while recovering. Heinicke led the team to a 5-3-1 record in Wentz’s absence; however, the Commanders have hit a 0-2-1 skid in the last three games.

Wentz did not hold back when discussing being moved back to the starting position, saying Wednesday, “It's exciting. ... We have a shot to control our own destiny and to get to this point in the season after everything we've been through, I think it means a lot to us as a team.”