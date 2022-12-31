The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.

Hopkins practiced for most of the week, but left Friday’s practice with the injury. With the Cardinals at 4–11 heading into the final two weeks, Arizona is likely to play it safe with all their important players ahead of the offseason.

This season has been a tumultuous one for Hopkins, who began 2022 with a six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. He returned in Week 7 to provide a boost to the team, but Arizona was already in the midst of a tailspin. The Cardinals have gone 2–7 since Hopkins returned.

On the season, Hopkins has played in nine games and recorded 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He started his season with two straight 100-yard performances, but hasn’t surpassed the century mark since. Additionally, the Cardinals losing starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the year has impacted Hopkins, who had just 143 receiving yards in the last three weeks, including just four yards on Sunday,