In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events.

"First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family," Brown said in a statement tweeted by the Bengals' team account Tuesday afternoon. "Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another."

Since Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center about an hour after kickoff last night, fans of both the Bills and Bengals have kept a steady vigil outside the hospital.

Hamlin's family released their own statement Tuesday morning thanking first responders for their care and football fans for their support.

"Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown," Brown said. "Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront."

Fans responded to Hamlin's injury by flooding his foundation's toy drive with donations. Once looking to meet a goal of $2,500, the drive's GoFundMe has raised over $4.1 million as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.