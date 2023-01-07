Damar Hamlin Posts on Social Media for First Time Since Medical Emergency

After entering cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin has taken to Instagram and Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin, in his second year in the league after playing five years at Pittsburgh, collapsed during the first quarter on Monday night. He was administered CPR on the field and later resuscitated. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and news broke on Friday that the safety not only had his breathing tube removed but was also able to speak with his teammates.

Hamlin also tweeted on Saturday, “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

The game was postponed and later canceled altogether, as messages of support for Hamlin poured in from across the league and country.

Hamlin’s condition has gradually improved in recent days. He woke up Wednesday night, after which he asked doctors if Buffalo won Monday’s game. And on Friday, the Bills shared, in part, in a tweet, “His neurologic function remains intact.”