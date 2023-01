2023 NFL Schedule: Who Each Team Will Play Home, Away Next Season

Now that the NFL regular season has officially ended, teams now know who they will play during the 2023 season. As usual, each team’s schedule is specifically designed based on their division and where they finished in their division standings.

Here is a look at the home and away schedules for each team in the league.

AFC East

Bills

Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Buccaneers

Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Bengals

Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Titans, Panthers

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens

Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Saints

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Falcons

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Browns

AFC North

Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Vikings

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs

Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Lions

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Chargers

Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Packers

Away: Ravens, Browns, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Raiders

Browns

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Bears

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos

AFC South

Jaguars

Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, 49ers

Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills

Titans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chargers, Seahawks

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins

Colts

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Raiders, Rams

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots

Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Broncos, Cardinals

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Jets

AFC West

Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Bengals, Eagles

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars

Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Cowboys

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Titans

Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Giants

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Colts

Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Commanders

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Texans

NFC East

Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings

Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Buccaneers, Chiefs

Cowboys

Home: Commanders, Giants, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Lions

Away: Commanders, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Panthers, Chargers

Giants

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders

Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Broncos

NFC North

Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Bengals

Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Ravens

Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Steelers

Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, Browns

NFC South

Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings Texans, Colts, 49ers, Bills

Panthers

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Cowboys

Away: Buccaneers Falcons, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins

Saints

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Giants

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Rams, Patriots

Falcons

Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Texans, Colts, Commanders

Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Jets

NFC West

49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Buccaneers

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars

Seahawks

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Commanders, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, Panthers

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Lions, Titans

Rams

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Commanders, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, Saints

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Colts

Cardinals

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Texans