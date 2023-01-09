During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.

Belichick made the announcement to reporters Monday morning that he will be back for his 24th season with the team, but he stressed that his squad needs to improve.

“We’ve got to have better results, that’s the bottom line,” Belichick said, per the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

New England capped off the 2022 season with a loss to the Bills as the franchise continues to look for postseason success after the Tom Brady era. Since Brady’s departure for the Buccaneers in 2020, the Patriots have finished seasons 7–9, 10–7 and now 8–9.

New England made the playoffs last season but lost in the embarrassing fashion to the Bills, 47–17. Since taking the job in 2000, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls and compiled a 262–108 record under Belichick.

Watch 2023 Patriots games live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!