Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection

Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter on Monday morning after he was ejected in his team’s regular-season finale on Sunday night. In a puzzling sequence, Walker shoved a Lions medical trainer on the field and was tossed from the pivotal game.

Walker then was seen crying in the Lambeau Field tunnel while walking back to the locker room, and on Monday he explained why he reacted the way he did.

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again,” Walker posted on Twitter. “To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

While the training staff was attending to a Lions player on the ground, Walker shoved one of them in the back as he tried to get past Walker to help the fallen player. Walker then was spotted by NBC cameras crying in the tunnel after getting tossed.

This is the second time Walker, who was selected in the first round out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL draft, was ejected this year for shoving a training staff member. The first time it happened was earlier this season against the Bills when he shoved a staff member on the sideline after they helped him off the ground.

Walker was a key player on Green Bay’s defense, and the team needed to beat Detroit in order to make the playoffs. But the Packers went on to lose to the Lions, 20–16.