Jim Harbaugh isn’t the only former Stanford football coach getting a look as the Broncos search for their second new coach in as many years. David Shaw, who stepped down from his job with the Cardinal after the 2022 season, interviewed for the job Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Shaw had been at Stanford since 2007, serving as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator and as wide receivers and later running backs coach before taking over as head coach in ’11. As Schefter notes, he is not an NFL novice, however. From 1997 to ’05, he served in a number of roles, including quarterbacks and wide receivers coach for the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens.

Taking over for Harbaugh at Stanford, Shaw found quick success, winning at least 10 games in five of his first six seasons, and leading the Cardinal to eight straight bowl games to start his tenure. The team has not returned to the postseason since the Sun Bowl at the end of the 2018 season, going just 14–28 from ’19 to ’22. After posting a second straight 3–9 campaign in ’22, he opted to resign.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me — it’s time,” Shaw said in a statement sharing the decision, adding that there is “no desire for me to coach somewhere else,” per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Perhaps that is true of college football, but it seems as if he at least has a cursory interest in returning to the pros, should a major opportunity like the job in Denver come calling.

The Shaw news comes after Denver interviewed Harbaugh for the job. He and Shaw are joined by former Saints coach Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as those reportedly involved in the search.