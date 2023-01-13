Brandon Staley Catching Heat Over Mike Williams Injury Update

Chargers coach Brandon Staley faced a wave of scrutiny for leaving his starters in for a majority of last weekend’s regular season finale against the Broncos despite the team having no chance to improve its playoff seeding. The backlash is already in full force again after Los Angeles ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams from this Saturday’s wild-card game with a back injury that he sustained while playing in Week 18.

The Chargers announced Friday that Williams, who was previously listed as questionable to play against the Jaguars, had been downgraded to out. The 28-year-old will not travel to Jacksonville for the game and will continue to receive treatment in Los Angeles, the team said.

Williams suffered what was originally reported to be a back contusion in the second quarter of a 31–28 loss to the Broncos, but it seems that the injury is more serious than previously believed. According to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Williams sustained a small, non surgical fracture in his back. Further tests revealed the injury which is expected to keep the veteran wideout off the field for two-to-three weeks.

That means, if the Chargers manage to beat Jacksonville this weekend, Justin Herbert will be without one of his most trusted pass-catchers through at least a possible run to the AFC Championship game. Williams has caught 63 passes for a team-high 895 yards and four touchdowns this season.

To make matters worse, Williams didn’t have to be out on the field last Sunday against the Broncos in a game that was seemingly meaningless for the Chargers. Los Angeles was already in possession of the No. 5 seed and had a chance to slip to No. 6 with a Ravens win over the Bengals, but would have been in line for a road playoff game either way.

Staley defended his decision to play his starters, including quarterback Justin Herbert, well into the third quarter with some players, such as lead receiver Keenan Allen, remaining on the field in the fourth quarter. After the news broke that Williams sustained a more serious injury than previously thought and will now be out for the Chargers elimination game, NFL media members and fans blasted the team’s coach for his personnel decision-making in the regular season finale.