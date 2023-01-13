Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year, GM Loomis Says

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team is retaining head coach Dennis Allen for the 2023 season.

In his first season as the team’s head coach, Allen led the team to a 7–10 record and third place in the NFC South. The former defensive coordinator took over for Sean Payton when he stepped away from the team last offseason.

New Orleans is Allen’s second head coaching opportunity, after he coached the Raiders for parts of three seasons between 2012 and ’14. In total, Allen has a 15–38 record as a head coach in the NFL, with 2022’s seven wins standing as his most in a single season.

The Saints 10-loss season was the first time the team hit double-digit losses since 2005, the year before the team hired Payton. Despite that, Loomis said the team wants to stay course.

“One of the things we’ve had going for us the last 15 years is stability,” he said, via John DeShazier. “I’m looking for stable. That’s the attitude we have and the process we believe in.”