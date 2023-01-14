Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo is not expected to interview for the Panthers’ head coach opening, despite Carolina’s request, Phil Perry of NBC Sports reports.

On Thursday, New England announced it agreed to a long-term contract extension with Mayo, presumably taking him out of any defensive coordinator possibilities elsewhere. Now, it appears that the extension will keep Mayo in New England for at least one more season.

The former linebacker played for eight seasons with the Patriots, then joined the coaching staff in 2019 as the inside linebackers coach. At just 36 years-old, he is considered a rising star in coaching as he interviewed for three head coaching positions last offseason.

While the Patriots don’t have a formal defensive coordinator, Steve Belichick has served as the lead defensive assistant for the last few seasons.

Besides Mayo, Carolina has requested or already interviewed nine candidates, seven of which have an offensive background. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as the interim coach and led the team to a 6-6 record, has already interviewed.