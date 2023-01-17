Wild Card weekend ended on Monday with six more teams getting eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means the NFL draft order is now set through pick No. 24, as the six eliminated teams will now turn their focus to the offseason.

Here is a look at where the NFL draft order currently stands:

1. Bears

2. Texans

3. Cardinals

4. Colts

5. Seahawks (from Broncos)

6. Lions (from Rams)

7. Raiders

8. Falcons

9. Panthers

10. Eagles (from Saints)

11. Titans

12. Texans (from Browns)

13. Jets

14. Patriots

15. Packers

16. Commanders

17. Steelers

18. Lions

19. Buccaneers

20. Seahawks

21. Miami (forfeited)

22. Chargers

23. Ravens

24. Vikings

The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as punishment for the NFL’s tampering investigation. As a result, there will only be 31 players taken in the first round this season instead of the usual 32, but the league denotes each team’s draft slot as part of the official order. The final eight picks will be determined when the remaining teams are eliminated from the playoffs.