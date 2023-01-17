2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs
Wild Card weekend ended on Monday with six more teams getting eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means the NFL draft order is now set through pick No. 24, as the six eliminated teams will now turn their focus to the offseason.
Here is a look at where the NFL draft order currently stands:
1. Bears
2. Texans
3. Cardinals
4. Colts
5. Seahawks (from Broncos)
6. Lions (from Rams)
7. Raiders
8. Falcons
9. Panthers
10. Eagles (from Saints)
11. Titans
12. Texans (from Browns)
13. Jets
14. Patriots
15. Packers
16. Commanders
17. Steelers
18. Lions
19. Buccaneers
20. Seahawks
21. Miami (forfeited)
22. Chargers
23. Ravens
24. Vikings
The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as punishment for the NFL’s tampering investigation. As a result, there will only be 31 players taken in the first round this season instead of the usual 32, but the league denotes each team’s draft slot as part of the official order. The final eight picks will be determined when the remaining teams are eliminated from the playoffs.