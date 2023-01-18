The Jets are “currently meeting” with a potential candidate for their offensive coordinator opening: Nathaniel Hackett, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Broncos announced the day after Christmas that they “parted ways” with their former head coach after he led the team to a 4–11 record in his first season. The decision came after Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams, which were without three star players.

Over the last week, the Jets have cast a wide net as they search for a replacement after the split with Mike LaFleur, which was reportedly a mutual decision. He spent two years with the franchise, but New York ended the 2022 campaign on a six-game losing streak. This season, the franchise ranked 29th in the league in points per game (17.4) and 25th in yards per game (318.2).

Denver struggled last season, to say the least, as its offense was one of the worst in the league. Quarterback Russell Wilson did not stand out either, throwing for just 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 15 games. Though Hackett did not last a full season in his first stint as a head coach, he held multiple offensive assistant positions prior to heading to the Mile High City, most recently as Packers offensive coordinator from 2019 to ’21.