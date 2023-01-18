The Steelers are expected to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the 2023 season, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Canada finished his second season as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, leading the offense of a team that scored just 29 touchdowns in 17 games, tied for the second-worst mark in the league with the Jets, Broncos and Texans. Only the Colts (28) scored fewer touchdowns in the league this season. He joined the franchise as quarterbacks coach in 2020, before being promoted to OC in ’21.

The Steelers bounced between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett at quarterback during the season. While Pickett showed flashes as the year wore on, his numbers were pedestrian at season’s end. In 13 games (12 starts), he completed 63% of his throws for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The team missed the playoffs at 9–8, just the sixth time it has gone without a postseason appearance under Mike Tomlin, and the first since 2019.

Canada had a lengthy college coaching career before joining Tomlin’s staff, serving as the offensive coordinator at a host of schools including Maryland, LSU, Pitt, NC State, Wisconsin and Indiana.