Richard Sherman Pitches a Lamar Jackson for Geno Smith Trade

Every day that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens go without a new deal, more and more theories about what can happen come out of the woodwork. This time, former Seahawks star Richard Sherman is chiming in, and thinks there’s a chance his former team has a shot at landing the quarterback in a blockbuster trade.

“What if a crazy scenario happened, Mitchell [Eisenstein]? And the Seattle Seahawks called the Baltimore Ravens and they said, ‘Hey, we wouldn’t pay Geno [Smith] top quarterback money.’ Which they may, and everything’ll be great. ‘But we probably would for Lamar,’” he said on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Both Smith and Jackson are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, so this only works if both teams franchise tag their quarterbacks and trade them. Trading their MVP quarterback would likely be the Ravens’ last resort if a deal couldn’t get done, but anything is possible.

Both Smith and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll have openly expressed a desire to keep Smith in Seattle after his breakout 2022 season.

“I wanna finish my career in Seattle,” Smith said after his team’s wild-card loss this past weekend. “I wanna be here. The town, the city, the team, coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could’ve been out of the league. They embraced me. I wanna repay them for that.”