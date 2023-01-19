The Eagles QB knew he’d get to this place—MVP candidate for a Super Bowl favorite—just as surely as he knew no one else believed it.

The MVP candidate is everywhere, but while everything is different now, it’s always the same him. His face is blank and expressionless, whether on the mirrors lining a wall in a small space adjacent to the Eagles’ locker room, or on the TV nearby, where he’s building a candidacy no one else expected.

It’s always the same look with Jalen Hurts, even after touchdowns: stoic, intense, firm and unfeeling; his countenance so consistent that it might seem like an act, an I-work-too-hard reply to the what’s-your-biggest-weakness question at a job interview. But here he is now, the real him—same face, same demeanor, same everything—sitting atop a swivel chair on a Friday afternoon in mid-December.

For a man whose own brother refers to him as “The Robot,” even a routine haircut is anything but. Because this is Hurts, the doubted-but-never-deterred Eagles quarterback, his eyes scan for holes in his preferred fade. They spot tiny imperfections, mistakes the size of a needlepoint, while signaling the makeup of a man who wears a cloak of self-assuredness. Hurts doesn’t simply get his hair cut; he directs the barber like he orchestrates the lethal offense of a Super Bowl contender. Right there. Little higher.

Matt Slocum/AP

At this point, it’s two days before Hurts and the Eagles will play the Bears in Chicago. Win and Philadelphia will move closer to locking up the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Everything—his fade, his season, his career—is going exactly as planned. At least for another 48 hours.

As “Big Pimpin’” booms in the background, Hurts tries to explain his 2022 campaign, the one that demanded recognition of his value and followed a time that he refers to as “everything else.” He makes the evolution sound simple, the product of glorious-and-infamous-and-indicative events and how they shaped him; the goal, no more than continuous improvement; progress born from process, the routine bolstered and advanced but the soul unchanged since middle school.

He pivots into values: consistency, persistence, patience, diligence, accountability. They are not revolutionary. But Hurts isn’t spewing buzzwords for consumption. Nor is he, as often labeled, “emotionless.” He’s principled, unwavering, mindful and intentional, a throwing-slashing-running-spinning-escaping-and-scoring embodiment of the famous Shakespearean phrase, “to thine own self be true.”

Bzzzzzzzzz. The clippers interrupt the silence, as Hurts displays the self-awareness that helps him both recognize and reconcile the gap between how he sees his value and how a significant portion of football types appraise him. He might not discuss the more egregious takes—the Madden rating of 74 before the season, the notion that his success owes to his teammates and not the other way around—but he’s aware of them. In fact, he stores them. Not, he says, in a notes file, or on a bulletin board, but in his head.

The doubts that morph and shift no matter how many times Hurts proves “them” wrong only exacerbate his problem. They assume he should see his career, accomplishments and trajectory in a certain way. But most assumptions cap well below what Hurts himself believes is possible. “There is no arrival,” he says, deploying air quotes. “The eagerness, the thirst, the desire to want more will always be there.”

Hurts doesn’t dodge uncomfortable questions. He pushes back. He clarifies. The storage of the slights against him isn’t personal, he says. He has forgiven but will never forget. He welcomes dissenting opinions, as long as critics/skeptics/nonbelievers “stand on” them later. He mentions a favorite phrase to explain all this: Everybody and they opinions don’t deposit at the bank, meaning they don’t matter, not really, not compared to the plan.

Bzzzzzzzzz. “I carry those scars on me everywhere I go,” Hurts says. “I began to find the thrill in it. I began to find the thrill in the hate, the disbelief, the doubt.”

What does that mean? “The thrill is [it has] been that way forever. There’s a thrill in not being satisfied, honestly. Whether you like what I’m doing or not, I’m not satisfied.”

He’s rolling now, with fewer pauses and more urgency. He “hates” talking about himself, but when he doesn’t speak in depth—which happens for long stretches—his actions and words are often assigned motivations. He’s told what he meant. Life has always been this way, a mix of odd doubts and uncommon drive, one fueling the other and both ever-present. Closing this gap doesn’t interest him. The plan does. That’s his superpower, his separator, this singular approach. Bzzzzzzzzz.

“My swagger,” Hurts says, “is to be myself.”

Earlier on that Friday afternoon, inside an empty Eagles weight room decorated with holiday lights, a Christmas tree, Santa statues, two Pop-a-Shot machines and a Super Bowl banner from the 2017 season, Hurts plays deejay for an audience of five. A splendid mix of R&B, mostly from the 1990s, transports onlookers back to middle school dances. (Sadly, the 24-year-old refers to this mix as “old school.”)

Let’s make it last forever, Keith Sweat croons.

The rain-sleet-light-snow falling outside is fittingly frightful. But while all but one teammate have already sped home to their families or their couches, Hurts warms up with resistance bands under the supervision of Ted Rath, the Eagles VP of player performance. “As a young QB, he’s the best leader I’ve been around,” says Rath, who’s now with his fourth NFL team. “He’s like Sean [McVay, the Rams coach] that way. Totally immersed.”

Hurts jumps into lifting sessions with the offensive linemen and sometimes pushes heavier amounts. He’s always the last player working out on Friday afternoons, there three to four hours after the majority of his teammates, Rath says. And after games, when Rath sends Hurts text messages, short directives like make sure we stay grinding, Hurts sends photos back of feet and televisions, both his. He’s already watching game film of his next opponent.

Profile stories of sports stars long ago turned late workout scenes into eye-rolling clichés. But, in this instance, the cliché is also the man. There’s no separating them. Rather than an act, everyone who knows Hurts, who understands what propels him, agrees that what makes him typical also makes him atypical, because of the totality of his commitment.

When Eagles executives dispatched Rath to Alabama’s campus before the 2020 draft, one story stood out above all. On the morning after Nick Saban benched Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of the national championship game in early ’18, the quarterback showed up at the Crimson Tide’s weight room for a scheduled lift. His job might have changed in an acutely public and uncomfortable way. But rather than sulk or sleep in, Hurts showed up, only to notice freshmen screwing around. He gathered them. “This is not how we do things at Bama,” he said, voice rising. “We have a standard to meet.”