The NFL announced Thursday that the Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars, Patriots and Titans will all play games overseas in 2023. Buffalo, Jacksonville and Tennessee will play in London while Kansas City and New England will play in Germany.

The Chiefs and Patriots are designated as the home teams during their games, while the Bills and Titans will be the home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As part of their multiyear agreement to play in the United Kingdom, the Jaguars will play host at Wembley Stadium.

The dates and times of these games are unknown as the 2023 schedule has yet to be released. There will also not be a game in Mexico because of renovations to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

The NFL played its first game in Germany this past season where the Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks. This will be both the Bills’ and Titans’ second games in London; Buffalo lost to Jacksonville in 2015 and Tennessee lost to the Chargers in ’18. This will be the Jaguars’ 10th game in London.