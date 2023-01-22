NFL World Reacts to Bengals’ Touchdown Being Overturned vs. Bills

In their AFC divisional-round matchup with the Bills Sunday, the Bengals appeared to seize a critical third-and-goal opportunity with 1:55 left in the half. Quarterback Joe Burrow hit leaping wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone, and the play was called a touchdown on the field.

NFL replay officials, however, reversed the call on the grounds that Chase did not maintain possession throughout the process of the catch. Instead, subsequently facing fourth-and-goal, Cincinnati sent on kicker Evan McPherson for a successful 28-yard field goal attempt.

Faced with another controversial catch ruling in a big game, NFL writers and fans reacted with a combination of anger, disgust and confusion.

Some blamed catch rules for degrading the league’s product.

INLINE

Some took issue specifically with the fact that enough evidence had apparently been found to overturn the call on the field.

Meanwhile, an old, enduringly accurate tweet from longtime MLB pitcher Brandon McCarthy made the rounds.

Here are some other notable reactions from social media: