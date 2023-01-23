Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.

It wasn’t a good look for the Dallas coach after his team’s 19–12 loss to San Francisco—the same team that eliminated them in the same round last season. The photojournalist, Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the sequence from his point of view on Twitter and said McCarthy later apologized to him.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Bullard said in a tweet. “I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

Shove or not, it was an ugly sequence in an ugly night for McCarthy and the Cowboys.