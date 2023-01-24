Tom Brady Provides NSFW Response When Asked About Retirement

In what’s become something of an annual tradition, the NFL world watches on in anticipation to find out what the future holds for 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Just don’t expect him to provide any information before he’s good and ready.

Brady was asked about a timeline for when he thinks he’ll make a decision about coming back for a 24th season on his Let’s Go! podcast that he hosts with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Upon hearing the query from Gray, the seven-time Super Bowl champion struck a terse tone.

“Jim, if I knew what I was gonna f------ do, I would’ve already f------ done it,” Brady said. “OK? I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Whether or not Brady retires, the sense among some of his Buccaneers teammates is that, based on their final interactions with him, Brady will be moving on from Tampa Bay one way or another.

“I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one anonymous player told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Added another: “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”

The Buccaneers won the NFC South this season despite finishing with an 8-9 record. Brady led the league in pass completions (490) and attempts (733) for the second consecutive year, adding 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.