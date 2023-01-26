In the aftermath of a disastrous season that saw the franchise’s postseason drought extend to seven years, the Broncos have made yet another significant change to their coaching staff.

Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has reportedly been let go, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, after assuming the role for the final two games of the season in the wake of Nathaniel Hackett’s firing. The team continues its search for Hackett’s full-time replacement.

The move does not necessarily mark the end of Rosburg’s time with the Broncos, though. The veteran coach is reportedly well-regarded within the organization, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, and could return under the new regime.

Rosburg had been out of the NFL for three seasons before joining Hackett’s staff as a senior assistant. Prior to arriving in Denver, the 67-year-old spent 11 seasons as the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for the Ravens from 2008 to ’18.

Hackett was fired before the end of his first season with the organization after a 4-11 start. The Broncos have gone six consecutive years with a losing record, with four different head coaches during that span.